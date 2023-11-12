Ateneo badminton completes UAAP golden double 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles proved to be the kings and queens of badminton.

Ateneo romped to its fourth straight women’s badminton crown after disposing of the UP Fighting Maroons, 3-1, in the finals of UAAP Season 86 on Sunday, November 12, at the Atletico Badminton Center.

Just hours earlier, Ateneo kicked off its golden day with the men’s team snapping the NU Bulldogs’ seven-year reign in a stunning 3-2 triumph in the title match.

Ateneo stars Mika de Guzman and Jochelle Alvarez shared the women’s Most Valuable Player honors, while Arthur Salvado and Lyrden Laborte also emerged MVPs in the men’s side as Lance Vargas, the hero in Ateneo’s conquest, fittingly bagged the Rookie of the Year.

“I’m very happy of how we played with heart not just today, but throughout the season. As I always say, when you play with heart, you can never go wrong,” said Ateneo captain and two-time MVP De Guzman.

“I am proud of everyone because this four-peat is not just an individual thing, but everyone really put in the effort to win this championship,” the country’s No. 2 women’s singles player added.

With the victory, Ateneo pushed its tally to seven championships in the women’s division, just one behind UP’s eight.

The men’s team, meanwhile, claimed its first title in 10 years – the last time Ateneo also swept both badminton divisions in Season 76 in 2013.

SWEEP. The Ateneo men’s and women’s badminton team celebrate their title run in both divisions.

De Guzman and Alvarez flexed their dominance over UP captains Andrea Abalos and Patricia De Dios, 21-7, 21-12, in the second doubles match to secure the tiara.

The two Blue Eagles earlier gave the squad a 2-0 advantage in the two singles matches, with Alvarez pulling off a revenge win against Susmita Ramos, 14-21, 21-16, 21-16, and De Guzman stamping her class against last year’s top rookie Anthea Gonzalez, 21-11, 21-11.

Ramos and Gonzalez made a stand and took one back for the Fighting Maroons with a dominant 21-8, 21-16 win over Missy Cervantes and Angel Valle, but that was all UP could manage as Ateneo eventually finished the battle.

“Of course, I’m very happy,” said Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion. “Every year was different. The preparation and the pressure were different. The girls took that pressure and managed it, and I’m so happy that they did well.”

In the men’s match, Salvado also gave Ateneo a winning start over NU’s Zed Monterubio, 21-12, 21-7; and Laborte followed it up with a 17-21, 21-3, 21-14 triumph over NU’s Marc Joel Perez.

But after NU forced a decider by taking both doubles matches, Vargas came through the clutch as Ateneo’s rookie sensation rallied past NU’s Mark Velasco, 10-21, 21-9, 21-13, to seal it for the Blue Eagles. – Rappler.com