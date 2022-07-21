Cebu standout Nathaniel Montecillo joins La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle has acquired the services of a promising point guard from Cebu.

Nathaniel Montecillo – who used to play for the University of San Carlos (USC) juniors team in Cebu City before moving to University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) – will join the La Salle Green Archers, head coach Derrick Pumaren confirmed to Rappler on Thursday, July 21.

Montecillov previously trained with the UP seniors team’s pool in their bubble setup prior to UAAP Season 84.

The 18-year-old from Asturias, Cebu is eligible to suit up for La Salle in their upcoming collegiate campaign and has five years of UAAP playing eligibility.

“He’s a true point guard,” Pumaren said of his new recruit. “He will try to create and set up his teammates. He’s a pass-first type of point guard. He’s not shoot-first.”

The veteran mentor, who’s entering the second season of his return campaign with La Salle, also said Montecillo “fits well” with his vaunted defensive system.

“He’s a facilitator, he’s a director out there,” Pumaren added.

Montecillo used to play for the USC Baby Warriors in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), where he was an All-Star, before transferring to UPIS in 2020.

Pumaren, though, noted that there’s no final lineup yet for the next UAAP season, which is set to kick off in October.

“He’s part of the pool right now. We can’t say yet [who will make the final roster] because all recruits go through the pool,” said Pumaren. “In the pool, there will be eligible players and those waiting in the wings. That’s the program we have.”

Nonetheless, Montecillo figures to be part of DLSU’s future plans.

“We make sure when their number is called, they’re ready. We can’t just prepare them only when we’re fielding them.”

Pumaren, who’s been coaching for nearly 40 years, said Montecillo will be part of La Salle’s lineup in the upcoming FilOil preseason tournament, and might see action for the remainder of their PBA D-League games.

The Green Archers, carrying the team name EcoOil-La Salle in the D-League, lost their latest contest to Apex Fuel-San Sebastian in lopsided fashion as they deal with injuries, a short rotation, and recent COVID-related exposures.

La Salle has played all D-League matchups so far without UAAP rotation guards Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, and Deschon Winston.

Pumaren said Winston might not see action yet since he remains out of the country, although Nelle and Nonoy may soon make their preseason debuts.

DLSU’s chief tactician, however, is uncertain if Nelle and Nonoy will play in their FilOil opener against FEU on Saturday, July 23.

Montecillo joins newcomers Penny Estacio and Mur Alao as the next batch of La Salle point guards. – Rappler.com