Ateneo shreds UST by 50 points, stays perfect at 10-0

Six players score in double figures as the Ateneo Blue Eagles deliver a statement game in a 50-point beatdown

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles continued to flex their dominance in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament as they rolled past the UST Growling Tigers, 101-51, on Thursday, April 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

According to UAAP statistician Pong Ducanes, Ateneo’s 50-point romp of UST is the biggest winning margin in the league since the computerization of stats in 2003. The feat surpassed the 43-point gap set by La Salle over UST, 99-56, on October 23, 2016.

Six players scored in double figures for the Blue Eagles, but it was Raffy Verano who led the way with 18 points on an efficient 8-of-12 clip from the field.

SJ Belangel added 16 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds, while Geo Chiu and rookie Josh Lazaro chipped in 14 and 12 markers, respectively, for Ateneo, which remained unbeaten at 10-0 this season.

“I think the difference in the scoreline is a reflection that our coaching staff asked for a 40-minute performance from our players,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

“That’s been something that’s plagued us a bit this year. We haven’t given that 40-minute performance and today we came pretty close,” he added.

Fresh off a convincing win over the UE Red Warriors on Tuesday, April 19, the Blue Eagles came out with guns blazing and quickly mounted a double-digit advantage at the end of the opening frame, 22-8.

The Blue Eagles kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter and outscored the Growling Tigers, 24-13, for a comfortable 25-point cushion, 46-21, at halftime.

Ateneo continued to show no mercy to UST as it opened up the third period with a massive 16-0 run to push its lead to a whopping 41 points, 62-21, which proved impossible for the Growling Tigers to overcome the rest of the second half.

Dave Ildefonso also tallied an all-around game of 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for Ateneo, while Ange Kouame finished with a near double-double of 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Nic Cabañero was the lone bright spot for the Growling Tigers as he came up with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

Ateneo shoots for its 11th straight win in Season 84 when it faces the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, April 23, at 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, UST, which fell to 3-7, aims to snap its two-game losing skid when it tangles with the Adamson Soaring Falcons on the same day at 10 am.

The Scores

Ateneo 101 – Verano 18, Belangel 16, Chiu 14, Lazaro 12, Ildefonso 11, Kouame 10, Koon 9, Andrade 6, Padrigao 5, Mamuyac 0, Tio 0, Gomez 0, Daves 0.

UST 51 – Cabañero 18, Manaytay 9, Fontanilla 8, Manalang 7, Concepcion 5, Yongco 2, Santos 2, Ando 0, Herrera 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Garing 0, Mantua 0, Pangilinan 0.

Quarters: 22-8, 46-21, 80-36, 101-51.

– Rappler.com