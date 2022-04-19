Winston’s career game lifts La Salle past UST

Schonny Winston explodes for 33 points in three quarters as the La Salle Green Archers return to the win column

MANILA, Philippines – Schonny Winston was a man on a mission for the La Salle Green Archers as they cruised past the UST Growling Tigers, 112-83, in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, April 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Winston erupted for a career-high 33 points on a very efficient 14-of-19 clip from the field in just three quarters of action for the Green Archers, who stayed at the third spot with a 6-3 record.

Justine Baltazar backstopped Winston with an all-around game of 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Evan Nelle and Michael Philips contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively.

“It was a total team effort for us,” said La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren.

“We had the best offensive game so far this season,” he added.

The Green Archers wasted little time in breaking the game wide open as they quickly built a 21-point cushion, 32-11, with under two minutes to play in the opening period.

UST managed to cut the deficit to just 10, 46-36, at one point in the second quarter, but La Salle once again stepped on the gas to stretch its advantage to 25 at the end of the third frame, 86-61.

Winston unleashed 19 of his 33 markers in that huge third-quarter rally, that saw the Green Archers pull away from the Growling Tigers for good.

Paul Manalang finished with 14 points, while Bryan Santos and Sherwin Concepcion added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Growling Tigers, who failed to start a new winning streak and fell to 3-6 in the standings.

La Salle shoots for its second straight win when it collides with the UE Red Warriors on Thursday, April 21, at 7 pm. UST, meanwhile, aims to get back on track when it faces the Ateneo Blue Eagles at 10 am.

The Scores

La Salle 112 – Winston 33, Baltazar 17, Nelle 16, M. Phillips 15, Lojera 10, Nonoy 5, Cuajao 5, Galman 5, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Cu 2, Lim 0, Nwankwo 0, Turco 0.

UST 83 – Manalang 14, Santos 13, Concepcion 12, Cabañero 11, Ando 10, Fontanilla 8, Garing 6, Gomez de Liaño 4, Samudio 3, Manaytay 2, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0, Yongco 0, Pangilinan 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 36-21, 58-46, 86-61, 112-83.

– Rappler.com