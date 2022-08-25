NU, FEU arrange FilOil finals clash after dispatching Adamson, La Salle

THRILLER. FEU guard LJay Gonzales looks to get past the defense of La Salle’s Bright Nwankwo.

NU and FEU advance to the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals after grinding out nail-biting overtime wins against Adamson and La Salle, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs and the FEU Tamaraws both punched their tickets to the FilOil EcoOil Preaseason Cup finals after dispatching the Adamson Soaring Falcons and the La Salle Green Archers, respectively, in the knockout semifinals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Thursday, August 25.

The undefeated Bulldogs escaped the Soaring Falcons by the slimmest of margins in overtime, 71-70, thanks to three game-winning free throws by John Galinato, while the Tamaraws also survived the erstwhile unbeaten Green Archers in extra period, 71-67.

With NU trailing by 2 in the last possession of the ball game, Galinato took it upon himself and went for the tough three-pointer in front of the outstretched arms of Joshua Yerro, who was called with the foul with only a second left on the game clock.

The sharpshooting guard Galinato, who exploded for 23 points in the win, then calmly sank all his charities as the Bulldogs secured a return trip to the FilOil finals after last making it in 2013.

John Lloyd Clemente added 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals for NU, while Cedrick Manzano paced Adamson in the loss with 15 markers and 7 boards.

Like Galinato, Xyrus Torres took over late for the Tamaraws in their nail-biting win against the Green Archers as they advanced to the finals for the first time since 2010.

Torres, who struggled all game long, delivered the go-ahead basket for the Tamaraws off a reverse layup with 1:07 left to play, before he eventually sealed the deal with two free throws with just 3 seconds remaining.

Patrick Tchuente led FEU with 19 points and 8 rebounds, while LJay Gonzales flirted with a triple-double of 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

For La Salle, Kevin Quimbao topscored with 13 points, while CJ Austria and Michael Phillips contributed 11 and 10, respectively.

The knockout finals between the Bulldogs and the Tamaraws will be played on Saturday, August 27.

The Scores

First Game

NU 71 – Galinato 23, Clemente 14, Figueroa 6, Yu 6, Malonzo 5, John 4, Casinillo 4, Minerva 3, Manansala 2, Tibayan 2, Mahinay 2, Padrones 0, Palacielo 0.

Adamson 70 – Manzano 15, Sabandal 7, Hanapi 7, Douanga 6, Flowers 6, Erolon 6, Lastimosa 6, V. Magbuhos 5, Yerro 5, Jaymalin 5, Colonia 2, Barasi 0, Torres 0, Maata 0, Dignadice 0.

Quarters: 14-6, 28-27, 42-53, 63-63 (reg.), 71-70 (OT).

Second Game

FEU 71 – Tchuente 19, Gonzales 13, Alforque 10, Torres 8, Sajonia 6, Bagunu 5, Guibao 4, Sandagon 4, Tempra 2, Gravera 0, Celzo 0, Songcuya 0.

La Salle 67 – Quiambao 13, Austria 11, M. Phillips 10, Winston 9, Nwankwo 8, Nelle 6, B. Phillips 4, Manuel 4, Cortez 2, Escandor 0, Estacio 0, Macalalag 0, Buensalida 0.

Quarters: 9-16, 28-31, 42-46, 61-61 (reg.), 71-67 (OT).

– Rappler.com