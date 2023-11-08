Ateneo snaps 3-game skid, eliminates lowly UST from Final Four

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACK ON TRACK. Ateneo forward Kai Ballungay attempts a jump shot over the UST defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

Ateneo veteran Kai Ballungay and breakout rookie Raffy Celis right the Blue Eagles' ship, snapping a three-game skid at the expense of the UST Growling Tigers' Final Four hopes

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles finally notched their first win of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball second round, surviving a second-half rally to eliminate the UST Growling Tigers from contention, 67-59, at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 8.

Kai Ballungay led the bounce-back effort after a decade-worst three-game skid with a big 15-point, 14-rebound double-double as Ateneo rose to fifth place with a 5-6 record.

Seldom-used Cebuano forward Raffy Celis, who prior to this game averaged less than a minute a game, made the most of his 16-minute leash with 8 points, 11 rebounds – 9 coming from the offensive end – and 3 assists.

Rallying all the way back from an 18-point deficit in the second quarter, 16-34, UST made it a competitive affair amid Ateneo’s slump in the third, inching within 4, 43-47, off a Kenji Duremdes putback at the 1:57 mark to cap a 14-4 run.

The defending champions, however, quickly recalibrated their approach in winning time, as they restored order with a 10-0 response bridging the latter two quarters and mounted a 14-point lead, 57-43, from a Chris Koon layup with 7:59 to play.

UST made one last 10-2 run to salvage its dwindling playoff hopes and get within 6, 53-59, but Ateneo again pulled away in the clutch, effectively sealing the deal at the 1:01 mark off one last Koon layup for the 66-56 separation.

“We’re happy to end that losing streak, that’s for sure. I was really pleased today with our defense, we did a good job on Nic (Cabañero). He’s just a handful to try and defend,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

“The other end of the ball, we just didn’t shoot the ball well. I thought we generated a lot of good shots. The more we missed, the more UST was determined to stick to the zone and the saving grace was really our offensive rebounding.”

League-leading scorer Cabañero flirted with a triple-double in another losing cause, tallying 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists as UST fell to a 1-10 slate, still alone at the cellar.

Migs Pangilinan added 13 points and 5 boards, while Cabañero’s running mate Christian Manaytay bottomed out with just 2 points and 7 turnovers in 28 minutes, albeit with 10 boards and 2 blocks.

The Scores

Ateneo 67 – Ballungay 15, Koon 12, Brown 10, Amos 8, Celis 8, Obasa 7, Nieto 3, Quitevis 2, Chiu 2, Credo 0, Lazaro 0, Espinosa 0, Gomez 0.

UST 59 – Cabañero 16, Pangilinan 13, Duremdes 9, Manalang 6, Magdangal 5, Laure 4, Llemit 3, Manaytay 2, Calum 1, Crisostomo 0, Moore 0, Gesalem 0, Lazarte 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 43-29, 50-43, 67-59.

– Rappler.com