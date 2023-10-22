Cabañero shows way as UST escapes FEU to snap longest skid in school history

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Nic Cabañero in action for the UST Growling Tigers in UAAP Season 86.

The UST Growling Tigers notch their first win in a year at the expense of the FEU Tamaraws as they halt a 19-game losing streak in the UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – UST tasted victory at last after a year of futility.

The Tigers broke through in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament and snapped their 19-game losing streak after an inspired 68-62 win over the FEU Tamaraws at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 22.

Nic Cabañero produced a game-high 23 points on top of 6 rebounds and 2 assists as UST gifted head coach Pido Jarencio his first victory since his return at the helm to end the first round.

The Tigers last won a game in October 2022 when they beat the Adamson Soaring Falcons in their Season 85 opener before they went on to lose 19 consecutive games – the longest skid in school history.

“It feels great because after a long time, we won,” said UST assistant coach Japs Cuan. “Credit to the boys because they were locked in.”

Cabañero scored all but one of his output in the first three quarters, including the three-point play that gave the Tigers a 55-50 lead going into the final salvo, before his teammates picked up where he left off.

Ivanne Calum, Christian Manaytay, and Paul Manalang connived in a 7-2 fourth-quarter start as UST led by twin digits for the first time, 62-52, while Migs Pangilinan drained a three-pointer for their biggest lead at 65-54.

Although the Tamaraws got within 62-67 with under a minute left, they shot themselves in the foot earlier no thanks to a James Tempra turnover and pair of crucial free throw misses by LJay Gonzales.

Manaytay delivered a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block, Pangilinan put up 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Angelo Crisostomo tallied 8 points and 6 rebounds.

Kenji Duremdes made his presence felt in the win with 7 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal as the Tigers ended the opening round with a 1-6 record.

Gonzales finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds for FEU, which saw its two-game winning streak halted and fell to 2-5 after shooting a paltry 29.6% from the field and 50% from the free throw line.

Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautista also posted 11 points in the losing effort.

The Scores

UST 68 – Cabañero 23, Manaytay 10, Pangilinan 9, Crisostomo 8, Duremdes 7, Calum 7, Manalang 4, Llemit 0, Laure 0, Gesalem 0, Lazarte 0, Magdangal 0, Esmena 0.

FEU 62 – Gonzales 11, Torres 11, Bautista 11, Sleat 8, Tempra 7, Faty 7, Ona 5, Competente 2, Alforque 0, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Buenaventura 0, Felipe 0.

Quarters: 22-17, 38-34, 55-50, 68-62.

– Rappler.com