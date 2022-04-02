NU spoils Abarrientos’ big game, stuns FEU

BIG SHOT. NU star John Lloyd Clemente celebrates after knocking in a three.

There's no rattling John Lloyd Clemente and the NU Bulldogs amid the scoring explosion of FEU super rookie RJ Abarrientos

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs stayed composed amid the scoring spree of FEU star guard RJ Abarrientos.

And it paid off as the Bulldogs stunned the FEU Tamaraws, 73-68, in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, April 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The super rookie Abarrientos erupted for 33 points, 24 coming from three-point range on an 8-of-15 clip, to lead the Tamaraws’ charge.

But the Bulldogs stayed within striking distance from the Tamaraws all throughout before closing with an 8-3 spurt to pull off the upset.

John Lloyd Clemente collected 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists to pace the Bulldogs, who recovered from back-to-back losses for a 2-2 record.

Michael Malonzo also tallied 14 points and 7 boards, while Shaun Ildefonso scored 13 for NU.

The Tamaraws skidded to their third straight loss for a 1-3 slate.

The Scores

NU 73 – Clemente 18, Malonzo 14, Ildefonso 13, Minerva 9, Felicilda 7, Figueroa 5, Joson 4, Galinato 2, Tibayan 1, Gaye 0, Enriquez 0, Yu 0, Torres 0, Mahinay 0, Manansala 0.

FEU 68 – Abarrientos 33, Alforque 13, Gonzales 9, Bienes 4, Tempra 4, Ojuola 3, Sajonia 2, Torres 0, Coquia 0, Sleat 0, Li 0, Sandagon 0, Celzo 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 32-33, 49-58, 73-68.

