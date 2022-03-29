UP mounts massive 3rd-quarter comeback, douses UST fire for first win

Fil-Am Zav Lucero, veteran Ricci Rivero, and former UST star CJ Cansino buck early struggles to lead UP to its first UAAP Season 84 win

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons endured an early scoring salvo from the UST Growling Tigers, and cruised their way to their first UAAP Season 84 win, 98-82, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, March 29.

With the victory, the loaded Maroons entered the winners’ circle with a 1-1 record, while the Tigers skidded to their second straight loss at 0-2.

Ricci Rivero led all scorers in the lopsided win with 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, while Fil-Am star recruit Zav Lucero broke out with 18 markers, 8 boards, 3 steals, and 2 dimes in just 22 minutes off the bench.

Gilas Pilipinas prospect Carl Tamayo also added 18 with 8 boards, while ex-La Salle Green Hills stalwart Joel Cagulangan showed off his versatility with 6 points, and game-highs of 9 assists, and 5 steals.

From a 38-48 deficit late in the first half, UP caught fire with a pivotal 17-1 run bridging the second and third quarters, ending with a Lucero mid-range hit at the 7:27 mark for the 55-49 lead.

Lucero and the rest of the Maroons then just fed off their offensive momentum helped up by multiple Tigers turnovers, and ended with a huge 36-point third quarter attack compared to UST’s 15.

“I think in the first [quarter], UST already had five three-pointers. Credit to the boys, because their defensive adjustment in the second half was great. They were very active and intense,” said new UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde after his first win in the UAAP seniors division.

With the game all but finished in the final frame, UP pushed the tempo further, and peaked with a 21-point gap, 88-67, off an easy Rivero layup from the Gerry Abadiano assist with 6:51 remaining in regulation.

Key UST holdover Sherwin Concepcion cooled off in the second half after an outstanding 12-point, four-triple first quarter, and settled for 19 markers, while veteran recruit Joshua Fontanilla added 17 plus 5 boards, and 4 dimes in 22 minutes.

Former UST star CJ Cansino also chipped in 7 points and 5 rebounds for the Maroons.

UP will try to start a winning streak on Thursday, March 31, as it takes on the scrappy NU Bulldogs at 4 pm, while UST aims to snap its skid at 7 pm against the likewise winless UE Red Warriors.

The Scores

UP 98 – Rivero 19, Lucero 18, Tamayo 18, Spencer 11, Cansino 7, Cagulangan 6, Diouf 6, Catapusan 6, Alarcon 5, Abadiano 2, Eusebio 0, Lina 0, Ramos 0, Calimag 0.

UST 82 – Concepcion 19, Fontanilla 17, Cabanero 16, M. Pangilinan 13, Manalang 7, Santos 6, Manaytay 4, Ando 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Garing 0, R. Pangilinan 0, Mantua 0, Samudio 0, Yongco 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 16-25, 42-48, 78-63, 98-82.

– Rappler.com