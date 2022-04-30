LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – May 1

Adamson, FEU, and NU vie for the last Final Four slot, while Ateneo seeks to complete another sweep of the elimination round

MANILA, Philippines – The last Final Four berth for the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament remains up for grabs as the league draws the curtains on the elimination round on Sunday, May 1.

Adamson (5-8) vs UE (0-13)

The prospect of reaching the Final Four is on the line for Adamson as it faces hapless UE in their final elimination round game at 10 am.

Jerom Lastimosa and the Soaring Falcons need a win to at least have a chance of tying FEU and NU, which tote identical 6-7 records, for the fourth and last semifinals spot.

The Red Warriors, though, are determined to end a forgettable season on a high note as they look to drag Adamson with them on an early vacation.

FEU (6-7) vs UST (3-10)

The blurry Final Four picture will be made clearer following the result of the 12:30 pm clash between FEU and also-ran UST.

A win by the Tamaraws will eliminate Adamson from Final Four contention and make it a two-way joust between FEU and NU, while a loss will keep the race for the last semifinals berth wide open for the Falcons and Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Growling Tigers eye to finish the season strong as they try to snap a five-game skid and enter next season on the right foot.

NU (6-7) vs La Salle (8-5)

Riding on a two-game winning streak, NU aims to bolster its Final Four bid with a third straight victory in its 4:30 pm battle against La Salle.

The result of the Bulldogs’ game will determine which team will advance directly to the Final Four or which teams will vie for the last semifinals seat.

If Adamson loses and FEU and NU both post wins, the Tamaraws and the Bulldogs will tangle in a one-game playoff for No. 4 spot.

A Falcons win and losses by FEU and NU, meanwhile, will forge a three-way tie at 6-8 and create a stepladder duel for the remaining Final Four berth.

In case of a triple tie, Adamson gets a bye by virtue of a superior quotient (+5) and will face the winner between the Bulldogs (-2) and the Tamaraws (-3).

To clinch an outright Final Four berth, NU needs both Adamson and FEU to drop their Sunday matches. The same goes with the Tamaraws, who bank on the possibility of the Falcons and Bulldogs losing.

Not much is at stake for the Green Archers, who are already guaranteed of the No. 3 seed, except the momentum of going into the Final Four on the winning track.

Ateneo (13-0) vs UP (11-2)

An eventful day will conclude in style as Ateneo and UP – the top two teams in the UAAP – lock horns at 7 pm in a preview of a potential finals matchup.

Tab Baldwin and the Blue Eagles seek to complete a 14-0 sweep of the elimination round and clinch an outright finals berth, an event that will set up a stepladder Final Four.

Ateneo also looks to stretch its improbable winning streak dating back to October 2018 to 40 consecutive games.

On the other hand, the Fighting Maroons are bent on proving that the Blue Eagles are not invincible in their attempt to beat Ateneo for the first time since Season 79.

