Adamson holds off UE, plays waiting game

KEY WIN. Joshua Yerro and the Adamson Falcons get the job done against the UE Red Warriors.

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons remained in the tight Final Four race in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament as they took down the UE Red Warriors, 65-53, on the final day of the elimination round on Sunday, May 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the victory, the Soaring Falcons moved up to 6-8 in the standings but need to hope for the FEU Tamaraws and the NU Bulldogs to lose their respective matches later in the day for a three-way tie at the No. 4 spot.

However, a win by either FEU or NU will automatically eliminate Adamson from Final Four contention.

Joem Sabandal led the way for the Soaring Falcons in the all-important win as he finished with a game-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Vince Magbuhos, who delivered crucial baskets for Adamson down the stretch, backstopped Sabandal with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

With the Red Warriors ahead by 3 points, 22-19, late in the second period, the Soaring Falcons shifted into high gear and closed out the quarter on a fiery 11-0 run for a 30-22 lead at halftime.

Adamson then kept its foot on the gas in the opening minutes of the third frame to extend its lead to 12 points, 37-25, off a three-pointer by Didat Hanapi.

The Soaring Falcons, however, failed to take care of their double-digit advantage as the Red Warriors managed to cut the deficit back to just two, 44-42, late in the third quarter.

Luckily for the Soaring Falcons, their offense once again came alive in the closing minutes of the ball game as they pushed their lead back to 12 points, 62-50, off a triple by Magbuhos, which put the Red Warriors away for good with just 1:10 left on the clock.

Kyle Paranada dropped a team-high 12 points for the Red Warriors, who finished their Season 84 campaign with a winless 0-14 record.

Harvey Pagsanjan added 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Clint Escamis tallied 9 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Adamson 65 – Sabandal 15, Magbuhos 11, Lastimosa 7, Peromingan 7, Hanapi 6, Yerro 6, Zaldivar 5, Manzano 4, Douanga 3, Colonia 1, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, Maata 0, Erolon 0, Calisay 0, Fuentebella 0.

UE 53 – K. Paranada 12, Pagsanjan 11, Escamis 9, Cruz 8, N. Paranada 5, Lorenzana 2, Sawat 2, Villanueva 2, Antiporda 2, Beltran 0, Abatayo 0, Guevarra 0, Tulabut 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 15-16, 30-22, 47-42, 65-53.

– Rappler.com