LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – June 7

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the last two Final Four berths in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament is only bound to get tougher.

Ateneo, Adamson, UST, and UP try to bolster their respective semifinals bids in the penultimate game day of the elimination round at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, June 7.

UST (8-4) vs UE (0-12)

Now is the perfect time for the UST Golden Tigresses to snap their two-game slump as they tangle with the winless UE Lady Warriors at 10 am.

Although qualified for the playoff for the last Final Four seat, Eya Laure and the third-place Golden Tigresses need as many wins as they can to avoid complication.

The Lady Warriors – already eliminated from contention – are only fighting for pride as they try to prevent a winless campaign.

NU (12-0) vs FEU (1-11)

A 13th straight win is within the NU Lady Bulldogs’ reach as they seek to pounce on the lackluster FEU Lady Tamaraws at 12:30 pm.

Led by the fearsome trio of Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Princess Robles, the Lady Bulldogs look to move on the cusp of a rare elimination round sweep.

The also-ran Lady Tamaraws, on the other hand, aim to finally get over the hump after enduring a nine-game skid dating back to the first round.

La Salle (9-3) vs Ateneo (7-5)

Staying at second play is the goal for the La Salle Lady Spikers when they go up against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their 4 pm battle.

Riding on a four-game winning streaking, the Lady Spikers eye a season sweep of their rivals to beef up their chances of clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

The Blue Eagles, though, are determined for redemption as they attempt to stretch their win run to four games.

Adamson (6-6) vs UP (5-7)

The Adamson Lady Falcons hope to gain motivation from a heartbreaking loss in their 6:30 pm clash against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Falling prey to the Blue Eagles in five sets the last time out, the fifth-place Lady Falcons set their sights on a bounce-back win to improve their position in the team standings.

The odds stacked against them, the Fighting Maroons stage a last-ditch push for a Final Four spot.

– Rappler.com