Rappler Talk Sports: La Salle Green Archers on reclaiming UAAP men’s basketball crown
Rappler talks to the La Salle Green Archers after toppling the UP Fighting Maroons and winning the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship after a seven-year drought

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers snapped a seven-year UAAP men’s basketball championship drought by rallying from a 0-1 finals deficit to defeat the UP Fighting Maroons in Season 86.

Their journey to triumph was filled with challenging obstacles and character-testing moments along the way.

In a special episode of Rappler Talk Sports, La Salle head coach Topex Robinson plus veterans Ben Phillips, Francis Escandor, and Joaqui Manuel give a glimpse of their adventure by sharing stories that happened behind the scenes.

The champions also discuss the adjustments they made along the way – particularly in the finals – and how they will now move forward as DLSU looks to retain its crown.

