Rappler Talk Sports: La Salle Green Archers on reclaiming UAAP men’s basketball crown

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers snapped a seven-year UAAP men’s basketball championship drought by rallying from a 0-1 finals deficit to defeat the UP Fighting Maroons in Season 86.
Their journey to triumph was filled with challenging obstacles and character-testing moments along the way.
In a special episode of Rappler Talk Sports, La Salle head coach Topex Robinson plus veterans Ben Phillips, Francis Escandor, and Joaqui Manuel give a glimpse of their adventure by sharing stories that happened behind the scenes.
The champions also discuss the adjustments they made along the way – particularly in the finals – and how they will now move forward as DLSU looks to retain its crown.
Watch the episode on Tuesday, December 12, at 6 pm.