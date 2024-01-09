Jorick Bautista raring to lead FEU back to contention after L-Jay Gonzales exit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEXT MAN UP. FEU guard Jorick Bautista reacts in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

FEU sharpshooter Jorick Bautista is adamant the Tamaraws have what it takes to contend in the UAAP Season 87 playoff race, even after the graduation of leader L-Jay Gonzales

MANILA, Philippines – Building up on a promising UAAP Season 86, FEU gunslinger Jorick Bautista vows to deliver once more for the Tamaraws next year.

“I’m happy and pressured at the same time, since it’s going to be a big responsibility,” Bautista said during a media availability organized by global sports brand PUMA.

“I will help my teammates to help improve the team, we need it, and I will be there to guide them,” added the PUMA Philippines Hoops Squad member, joined by UP’s Malick Diouf and Chicco Briones, NU’s Jolo Manansala and Patrick Yu, UE’s Jack Cruz-Dumont and Gjerard Wilson, and teammate Xyrus Torres.

Despite chalking up just three wins in Season 86, the Tamaraws claimed two at the expense of defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The second-leading scorer of the team behind graduating L-Jay Gonzales, Bautista normed 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Bautista also emerged as the league’s deadliest three-point shooter, knocking down the most at 2.7 triples per game at the most accurate clip of 43.2%.

One of the much-needed points of improvement, according to Bautista, is the team’s crunch time offense, as five of the team’s 11 losses came within 10 points or fewer.

“We lack late-game execution, we always fall short,” lamented Bautista.

“We will do our best this offseason, we will work on this,” he added.

Among the new recruits FEU scored for next year include homegrown player Janrey Pasaol, Fil-Am John Godinez, and foreign student athlete Mohamed Konateh.

This, Bautista hopes, would be enough for a return to the playoff picture, as FEU missed the Final Four for the second straight season.

“I’m happy because I’m already seeing glimpses of the team, and I think we could contend, but we just fall short [in the clutch.]” – Rappler.com