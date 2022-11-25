Baclaan suspended as NU goes for crucial Final Four bonus push

The NU Bulldogs, who are chasing the last Final Four bonus along with Ateneo, will have to do without key cog Kean Baclaan in their final elimination round game

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs must do without shifty guard Kean Baclaan in their final push to secure the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Baclaan will serve a one-game suspension on Saturday, November 26, when the Bulldogs wrap up their elimination round campaign against the Adamson Falcons.

The Bulldogs, who hold a 9-4 record, need to score a win to get a leg up over the second-running Ateneo Blue Eagles, who tote a 9-3 card.

Both NU and Ateneo already secured their slots in the Final Four but the last semifinal bonus remains up for grabs.

Defending champion UP claimed the first twice-to-beat edge with a league-best 11-2 record.

Baclaan owns team-best averages of 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game aside from norming 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The shifty guard got suspended after being assessed two technical fouls during NU’s loss to the La Salle Green Archers, 63-58, last Wednesday.

His first technical foul occurred with 5:31 left in the second quarter while his second technical foul happened with 8:43 remaining in the third period which resulted in his ejection.

It was deemed that during those two instances, Baclaan was “faking a foul.”

In women’s action, La Salle’s Fina Niantcho Tchuido and Ateneo’s Sarah Makanjuola will also serve separate one-game bans.

Niantcho Tchuido committed a flagrant unsportsmanlike foul during La Salle’s huge overtime upset of NU, 61-57, last Wednesday in a win that ended the Lady Bulldogs’ historic 108-game winning streak.

The incident happened with 2:19 remaining in the extra period when Niantcho Tchuido was caught biting Kristine Cayabyab during a dead ball situation.

Niantcho Tchuido will serve her suspension on Saturday when the Final Four-bound La Salle battles UE at the Quadricentennial Pavillion.

Makanjuola, meanwhile, got assessed a disqualifying foul during Ateneo’s semifinal-clinching win over UE, 65-51, also last Wednesday.

With 2:56 remaining in the first quarter of the game, Makanjuola hit UE’s Kamba Kone in the face with a closed fist that resulted in her disqualification.

Makanjuola will sit out the Ateneo-UP match on Saturday at the same venue. – Rappler.com