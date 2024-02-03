La Salle high school product Kean Baclaan leaves NU, joins loaded champion Archers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STUNNER. NU's Kean Baclaan (center) and Michael Malonzo celebrate their huge win over UP's Zav Lucero and the Maroons.

Former NU star guard Kean Baclaan leaves the Bulldogs' den for a clearer shot at a UAAP championship with fellow transferee Jacob Cortez and the La Salle Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines – The top men’s basketball team in the UAAP once again got a lot stronger.

After two seasons with the NU Bulldogs, former La Salle-Zobel high school product Kean Baclaan is returning home, at the college level this time, to join the reigning UAAP champion Green Archers, the do-it-all guard confirmed on Saturday, February 3.

Upon completing a redshirt year, the pride of Muntinlupa City will make his La Salle return official in Season 88 in 2025 and is expected under head coach Topex Robinson’s guidance to form a dynamic back court tandem with fellow transferee, former San Beda star Jacob Cortez.

Baclaan, Cortez, and reserve Joshua David will likely lead La Salle’s guard rotation, adequately filling in for graduated leader Evan Nelle.

The big question with Baclaan’s arrival, however, is if star forward Kevin Quiambao will still be around to join forces with his childhood friend as the reigning MVP is already attracting attention from international teams due to his spectacular, fast-improving skill set.

Quiambao recently turned heads in the recently concluded Dubai International Basketball Championship, where he and former NBA superstar Dwight Howard led Strong Group Athletics to the gold medal match before losing to a stunning championship-winning buzzer-beater by Al Riyadi.

As for NU, its guard rotation will still be stacked with talent after Baclaan’s departure as the likes of Steve Nash Enriquez, Reinhard Jumamoy, LA Casinillo, and Mark Parks will still be around to keep the Jeff Napa-coached Bulldogs in contending form. – Rappler.com