La Salle skipper Alba moves on after storybook UAAP ending

AT LAST. Marionne Alba ends her UAAP career with La Salle a champion.

'Now heading to my new beginning,' says La Salle Lady Spikers captain Marionne Alba after winning her first UAAP title

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle Lady Spikers team captain Marionne Alba had her way.

The storybook ending was the icing on the cake, ending years of disappointment with redemption and hardware to make up for it.

With La Salle ending its years-long title drought by dethroning the NU Lady Bulldogs, Alba – the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Finals MVP – decided to end her collegiate stint on a high note.

“With the deafening noise of discouragement and the blinding despisement, everybody saw the mountain in front of me,” Alba wrote on Instagram.

“As I climbed the impossible heights that many people doubted me for, with all honesty, it was never an easy journey,” she added.

“Until the day happened… I made it to the summit and [saw] everything that I’ve been through pay off in a beautiful scenery of victory.”

Prior to this season, Alba and fellow senior Jolina dela Cruz faced the possibility of being placed in a short list of players who never won a title under coach Ramil de Jesus.

The team lost to the UST Golden Tigresses in the Season 81 Final Four, which was followed by the pandemic-hit Seasons 82 and 83.

La Salle failed to halt the rampaging NU side last season, when the Lady Bulldogs swept their way to their first title in 65 years at the Lady Spikers’ expense.

However, the Lady Spikers were far and away the best team of Season 85 behind the playmaking of Alba, rookie MVP Angel Canino, Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate, and Best Outside Spiker dela Cruz.

Alba earned Finals MVP honors after leading La Salle to a sweep of NU.

“We started from the bottom, now we’re here… Truly a champion by heart, and triumph by will… It was indeed a graceful ending, now heading to my new beginning!” – Rappler.com