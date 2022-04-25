La Salle setter Michelle Cobb bids UAAP goodbye

END OF THE ROAD. Michelle Cobb won two UAAP championships with La Salle.

La Salle Lady Spikers veteran Michelle Cobb announces that she will no longer continue with collegiate volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers will not have Michelle Cobb when the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament rolls out next month.

Cobb announced on Monday, April 25, that she is bidding collegiate volleyball goodbye after winning two UAAP championships with La Salle.

“My journey has been crazy and beautiful at the same time. Ultimately, it has been quite an eventful two years and I have made the decision to not continue with collegiate volleyball,” Cobb said.

Expectations were high for the diminutive setter as she filled the void left by former Lady Spikers star Kim Fajardo during her second UAAP season.

Cobb, though, managed to prove herself after playing a key role for La Salle when it completed a three-peat in Season 80 following a finals sweep of FEU.

“The UAAP was just a dream for the 10-year-old me. It was a stage any young volleyball player would’ve wanted to step on. Coming into DLSU, all I had was a chance,” Cobb said.

“Setting aside the ‘disadvantages,’ working twice as much, and dedicating my whole self to the sport I learned to love made all the difference.”

Cobb thanked her coaches, former teammates, and the entire La Salle community who supported her throughout her UAAP career.

“Thank you to my coaches and managers for believing in me from the very start. I am very thankful for the wonderful ladies (now turned sisters) I got to share the court with,” Cobb said.

“Let alone to have been a part of one of the best collegiate teams in the Philippines, I am and always will be forever grateful.” – Rappler.com