Phillips, La Salle ‘happy to move on’ after return to UAAP Final Four

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After missing the UAAP semis bus last season, the streaking La Salle Green Archers might just be peaking at the right time in their march back to the Final Four

MANILA, Philippines — With a change in mentorship comes a change in perspective.

La Salle forward Mike Phillips admitted on Wednesday, November 8, that he was not out for revenge when the Green Archers blasted the Adamson Soaring Falcons to clinch a spot in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball semifinals, 69-57.

The team fell short of a spot in the Final Four last year when they were beaten by the Falcons in the knockout game for the fourth and final spot, leaving a bitter taste in Phillips’ mouth.

However, with the entry of head coach Topex Robinson in the offseason, the dynamic forward eased his mind heading towards the matchup.

“I would have said it was something like an act of revenge, but something I learned from coach Topex, and then the coaching staff… that kind of [thinking] gets to your head, you know. Then you really think it becomes personal, then you worry too much about the other team,” said Phillips after the game.

“For this game, it was just another game today. We prepared just like any other game, and to really come out there and play our best, and so I just gave us a really tough fight,” added Phillips, who scored 8 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.

“And so we’re just happy to move on to the next game with the win.”

With the victory, La Salle secured its eighth win in 11 games and stayed in the running for the twice-to-beat semifinal bonus.

With still three assignments left, the Green Archers could very well catch up with league-leaders UP and NU, both tied at 9-2.

And with the way La Salle is rolling right now — a five-game win streak — things could peak at the right time for the green-clad squad.

“I want to see consistency in the team and we have this mix with veteran guys with rookie guys,” said Phillips.

“And so these games like these, like tonight, really helped shape us, really helped prepare us for the games going ahead.” — Rappler.com