‘Too early’: Pido Jarencio distances self from UST’s Forthsky Padrigao signing

JR Isaga

FRESH START. Former Ateneo guard Forthsky Padrigao reacts in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

JR Isaga/Rappler

Returning UST head coach Pido Jarencio refuses to address the Growling Tigers acquisition of embattled guard Forthsky Padrigao, who showed up in the UAAP Season 86 opener

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas shook the local collegiate basketball scene on Saturday, September 30, with its acquisition of controversial star guard Forthsky Padrigao mere minutes before the opening ceremony of UAAP Season 86.

With his transfer out in the open, the former Ateneo floor general showed up at the Mall of Asia Arena to support his new team in an eventual 70-80 loss to season host University of the East.

While Padrigao was proud enough to immediately be with the Thomasian community, returning head coach Pido Jarencio was more reserved in his approach and refused to directly address the divisive signing.

“I have no comment with Forthsky Padrigao,” he said in Filipino. “If you want to ask the kid, he’s there somewhere, just ask him. I don’t want to comment first. It’s still too early.”

“If he doesn’t answer, then just wait until he answers,” Jarencio added in his usual joking manner.

Padrigao, who left the Ateneo Blue Eagles shortly after their Season 85 title win due to academic and lingering personal issues, is set to sit out Season 86 for a mandatory redshirt year before being eligible for two more season.

A player with a huge on-court upside rivaling substantial off-court baggage, the former MVP candidate averaged 11 points, 5.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and a league-best 2.4 steals in his final season with Ateneo. – Rappler.com

