‘Sad’ NU Pep Squad vows to rule UAAP cheerdance again

As the gold standard of UAAP cheerdance the past decade, the NU Pep Squad admits it’s disappointed to settle for a silver behind the FEU Cheering Squad

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Pep Squad vowed to bounce back and reclaim the UAAP cheerdance crown next season after falling short of a gold-medal finish this year.

Gab Bajacan, the new head coach, lamented their narrow loss, scoring 697 points, just 5.5 behind the FEU Cheering Squad, which won its second title in three seasons with 702.5 points.

“Well, to be honest, it’s sad because before we entered the mats we prepared but could not avoid the things (errors) that happened,” Bajacan said in Filipino after the event.

“There’s a different feeling inside the mats… we will prepare for next year. We will make sure that we will be strong mentally, so that is our next goal,” added Bajacan, who replaced Ghicka Bernabe, the legendary coach who steered the NU Pep Squad to all its titles.

The feat under Bernabe made NU the gold standard of the cheerdance circuit the past decade with seven championships, the second-most in the league behind the eight overall titles of the UP Pep Squad and the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

“We prepared ourselves to high standards,” said Bajacan of his squad, which leaned on an Elvis Presley-inspired performance.

“That is why when we didn’t get the gold, it was hard. And when we copped silver, we were sad – despite getting the silver and a podium – but it really was that,” he continued.

“We all know that the NU management and community’s support is great, not only in terms of academics, but in benefits, so we want to give it back to them in terms of performance. It’s just sad but that’s part of the competition.” — Rappler.com