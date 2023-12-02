FEU dethrones NU, reclaims UAAP cheerdance crown with ‘Super Mario’ routine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The FEU Cheering Squad claims its second UAAP Cheerdance Competition crown in three seasons and prevents the NU Pep Squad from tying the record for most championships

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Cheering Squad one-upped the rest of the field with its superb performance inspired by “Super Mario” and recaptured the UAAP Cheerdance Competition throne in Season 86 at the packed Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, December 2.

Play Video

Executing its fast-paced and intricate routine with minimal errors, FEU claimed its second UAAP cheerdance crown in three seasons, dethroning defending champion NU Pep Squad following a tight duel for the title in front of a crowd of over 18,000.

FEU earned the nod of the judges with a score of 702.5 points for its fourth overall championship as it denied NU an eighth title in 10 seasons.

Entering a new era following the departure of longtime head coach Ghicka Bernabe, the NU Pep Squad settled for second with 697 points, falling short of matching the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe and the UP Pep Squad for most UAAP crowns.

FEU and NU both had the least deductions with 5 points each, but the Tamaraws’ Cheering Squad held the edge in tumbling, tosses, pyramids, and dance to emerge on top.

Performing to the songs of the late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, the NU Pep Squad ruled only the stunts department and garnered a total of 697 points as it saw its title repeat aspirations crushed.

Play Video

Meanwhile, UST landed third for the second consecutive edition after riding the Korean wave with a routine inspired by girl group Blackpink, amassing 687 points.

Play Video

The Adamson Pep Squad finished fourth (665 points), followed by the UP Pep Squad (602), the UE Pep Squad (559), the DLSU Animo Squad (555.5), and the Ateneo Blue Eagles (532). – Rappler.com