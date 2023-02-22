SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball

Check out the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball schedule as the traditional favorites look to start hot in the first round

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in three years, the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament returns to full pre-pandemic capacity and protocols for Season 85 starting in February.

Fans will again get to see their favorite collegiate stars up close as defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs and runner-up La Salle Lady Spikers lead the favorites of the eight-team cast rounded out by the Ateneo Blue Eagles, UST Golden Tigresses, Adamson Lady Falcons, FEU Lady Tamaraws, UP Fighting Maroons, and the UE Lady Warriors

Here is the first round schedule:

– Rappler.com