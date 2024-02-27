UP further bolsters future, stashes hitters Yesha Noceja, UAAP HS MVP Kianne Olango

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UP continues to rebuild its women's volleyball team from the ground up, adding high school champion spikers Yesha Noceja and former UAAP MVP Kianne Olango to its growing prospects stash

MANILA, Philippines – The UP women’s volleyball program continues to forge a better future day by day after securing the commitments of high school standout hitters Yesha Noceja and former UAAP MVP Kianne Olango on Tuesday, February 27.

Both products of prolific high school champion program NU-Nazareth School, the spiker duo are expected to be big boosts for a rebuilding Fighting Maroons that lagged with a last-place, 1-13 record in the Season 85 seniors division.

“When you build a program, you need players with talent, determination, and leadership. That’s exactly what we’re getting from Yesha and Kianne, as well as all our recruits. The UP volleyball program is really thankful they chose us,” said UP volleyball program director and women’s team coach Oliver Almadro.

Eligible for five years starting Season 87 in 2025, Olango and Noceja will join 2023 Palarong Pambansa MVP Jothea Ramos of Bacolod Tay Tung and Sacred Heart-Ateneo standout Joanneesse Perez.

“I’m very thankful for the learnings I got from my time in NUNS. At the same time, I’m so exctied to study in UP for my future while also doing whatever I can to help out the Maroons,” Olango said.

Noceja added, “It’s a great thing that we’ll be able to prepare for our future on and off the court for a school that excels both in athletics and academics. Thank you very much to NUNS for everything it has done for us two.”

UP will need all the help it can get as it continues its quest for its first Final Four berth since UAAP Season 79, when the likes of Tots Carlos and Isa Molde were still at the helm of the Maroons’. – Rappler.com