UP joins Baldwin’s cleaner officiating call, offers own findings after UAAP S85

TEAMING UP. Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin and UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde share an embrace after Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals

The UP Fighting Maroons join rival Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin's call for more consistent UAAP officiating with concrete recommendations from their own analytics and video team

MANILA, Philippines – Days after Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin called for cleaner and more consistent officiating in the UAAP, the Blue Eagles’ very own men’s basketball rival UP Fighting Maroons not only joined the chorus, but is offering more comprehensive solutions once Season 85 concludes.

UP team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero said the Maroons “will be sharing the results and recommendations of its analytics and video team” with the UAAP in the interest of “fairer and more competitive” games.

“I think it is fair to say that all of us in the league believe that there is always room for improvement in the way our games are officiated,” he said in a statement On Saturday, December 17.

“We have exciting, fast-paced, and physical games, and we acknowledge that officiating these can be challenging. That is why we hope the UAAP can be open to the recommendations… so that we can have better officiated games in the future.”

This was the same line of thinking Baldwin had in his postgame litany on officiating last Wednesday, December 14, saying that while he “sympathizes” with the unenviable task the referees have, he also hopes everyone “brings their best” at least in the final game of the season on Monday, December 19.

“Even basketball leagues abroad consistently reviews how their games are officiated, and they regularly revisit their rules to find ways to improve their league. We should be open to doing the same,” Uvero continued.

“It only makes sense because the UAAP needs to study these findings and recommendations, and they need time to determine if the recommendations can be applied next season.”

According to the Maroons’ camp, they found inconsistencies in the following areas: amount of physicality allowed, parameters of coaches’ allowed interactions with officials and opponents, bench decorum, and factors determining unsportsmanlike fouls.

A transparent, regular review of game officials and automatic video reviews after games are also among the proposals UP will put forward. Uvero said they would be submitting these formally to the UAAP following the end of Season 85 to “not put undue pressure on league officials and referees.” – Rappler.com