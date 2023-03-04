LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 4

Defending champion NU tries to avoid another five-set scare versus UST, while FEU and Adamson aim to regain their winning form

MANILA, Philippines – The first week of Season 85 action in UAAP women’s volleyball proved to be quite a thriller, with defending champion NU even battling in an early five-set challenge.

So brace for more unpredictable action in this Saturday double-header.

FEU (1-1) vs Adamson (1-1)

Both FEU and Adamson aim to recover from their first loss in a 12 pm duel, and hopefully bring back the spirited forms from their opening-day wins.

Showing they’re an early contender, the Lady Falcons dragged the NU Lady Bulldogs to a surprise five-setter but fell short against the unbeaten champions.

Expect rookie sensation Trisha Tubu to be at the Adamson forefront again along with veterans Lucille Almonte and Louie Romero.

FEU also boasts of its own young gun in Tin Ubaldo as rookie coach Tina Salak tries to regroup with the Lady Tamaraws also bannered by Jovy Fernandez and Alyzza Devosora.

NU (2-0) vs UST (1-1)

After surviving a five-set scare, the NU Lady Bulldogs hope to have none of it again when they battle the UST Golden Tigresses at 2 pm.

The unbeaten defending champions look to regain their dominant ways with reigning MVP Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Cess Robles, and Erin Pangilinan, and take to heart the lessons from their thrilling escape over Adamson.

But the Tigresses aim to challenge the heavy favorites with their veteran core of Eya Laure, Milena Alessandrini, and Imee Hernandez after showcasing their top form in a sweep of FEU. – Rappler.com

