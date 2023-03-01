Ateneo bucks third-set loss to UE, breaks through in UAAP Season 85

GETTING IT TOGETHER. The Ateneo Blue Eagles huddle at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

The Ateneo Blue Eagles earn an ugly four-set win over the UE Lady Warriors off the heroics of rookie revelation Geezel Tsunashima and veteran Faith Nisperos

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles breezed past the UE Lady Warriors in a fourth-set rout after giving away the third frame in their UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament breakthrough win, 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, March 1.

Co-captains Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler led the win with 14 points apiece, while Geezel Tsunashima put her name out as a possible third option with 13 points in just three sets played.

It was an up-and-down performance for the Blue Eagles in the first three sets, highlighted by a late collapse in the third frame where they went from having match point, 24-22, to losing the set entirely off a 4-0 UE run, capped by a Vanessa Bangayan ace.

Ateneo finally got its bearings back in the fourth set after whipping UE with an 8-0 start, ending with a Tsunashima off-the-block hit to force the first technical timeout.

The Lady Warriors never threatened from that point as the Blue Eagles held a double-digit lead all the way to the end, where back-to-back KC Cepada attack errors gifted the win over to the blue side.

Cepada tied Nisperos and Gandler with a game-high 14 points, while Riza Nogales added 9 points off 6 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace.

Ateneo seeks to start a winning streak, but it won’t by any means be an easy task as it next faces its bitter rival La Salle Lady Spikers on Sunday, March 5, 3 pm, while UE takes on the UP Fighting Maroons at 11 am. – Rappler.com