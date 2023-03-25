FEU nabs first UAAP season sweep, sends UP to 5th straight loss

The FEU Lady Tamaraws earn their first convincing win at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the expense of the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – FEU’s admirable UAAP Season 85 campaign continues to roll as the Lady Tamaraws earned their first season sweep at the expense of the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, March 25.

Sophomore spiker Jov Fernandez led all scorers with 14 points off 11 attacks and 3 blocks as FEU evened out with a 4-4 record after the dominant win. Chen Tagaod added 10 points, while Jean Asis scored 8 in just two sets played off the bench.

Feeding off momentum after their second set win – surprisingly their first 2-0 advantage of the season – the Lady Tamaraws got off to a quick 15-9 start off a Fernandez crosscourt kill before peaking with an 8-point separation, 19-11, after an Aly Bertolano attack error.

Although UP threatened FEU within 3, 20-23, near the end, two straight Lady Tamaraw kills quickly doused the Maroons’ comeback hopes as they fell to a 1-7 slate off their fifth straight loss.

UP captain Jewel Encarnacion paced the defeat with 12 points, while Nina Ytang chipped in 10.

FEU faces a tall task ahead on Wednesday, March 29, 2 pm as they face the undefeated La Salle Lady Spikers at the Mall of Asia Arena, while UP also has its own mountain to scale in the form of defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, April 1, 12 pm, also at the MOA Arena. – Rappler.com