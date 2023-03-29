UST bounces back, wallops UE to brink of elimination

Eya Laure leads the UST Golden Tigresses to a convincing win over the UE Lady Warriors, sending the winless side to the brink of elimination

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses bounced back from their stinging loss to Adamson with a convincing 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 rout of the winless UE Lady Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, March 29.

Eya Laure led the win with 17 points off 15 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace as UST rose to a 6-3 record for third place. Detdet Pepito anchored the floor with 11 excellent digs in 16 attempts and 9 excellent receptions, while Imee Hernandez, Athena Abbu, and Reg Jurado tallied at least 7 points each.

In contrast to their first match where UE fought UST to a 32-30 first-set stunner, the Tigresses waxed dominant from buzzer to buzzer this time around, blowing out the first two frames in convincing fashion.

Although the Lady Warriors held a 16-15 lead midway through the third, that was the last gasp their upset bid had as UST hammered down a 10-1 finishing kick, ending with a Renren Peñafiel ace for the win.

Three Lady Warriors breached double-digit scoring in the loss that sent them to the brink of elimination with a 0-9 slate. Former UST high school standout KC Cepada led the way with 12 points against her former team, while Van Bangayan and captain Ja Lana scored 11 and 10, respectively.

UST next aims to snap the La Salle Lady Spikers’ unbeaten run on Sunday, April 2, 2 pm, at the Araneta Coliseum, while UE faces the FEU Lady Tamaraws earlier in the day at 12 pm. – Rappler.com