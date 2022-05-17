Sports
SEA Games

Delfin Dioquino
LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 17, 2022
Currently at third in the medal table, the Philippines seeks another fruitful haul in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will try to assert its dominance in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as the Philippines seeks another fruitful medal haul on Tuesday, May 17.

The Philippines’ bid for a 14th straight gold in men’s basketball did not start exactly as it would have wanted after narrowly escaping Thailand with a 76-73 squeaker in its SEA Games opener.

But Gilas Pilipinas gets a prime chance to build momentum as it shoots for its second straight win in Vietnam against lowly Cambodia.

Cambodia lost all of its three group games in the 2019 SEA Games by a margin of 26.7 points before it beat Myanmar in the classification stage to avoid a last-place finish.

Elsewhere, the Philippines aims to return to the winning column in women’s volleyball following a straight-sets drubbing from defending champion Thailand as it tangles with Indonesia.

The Filipinas badly need a victory to remain on track of their first podium finish since 2005, with the top two in the five-team tournament advancing to the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 and 4 seeds will vie for the bronze.

Over in billiards, Rubilen Amit pursues a 10th medal throughout her SEA Games career as she eyes to defend her gold in women’s nine-ball.

Also set to see action on Tuesday are the Philippines’ athletics, beach volleyball, taekwondo, and swimming teams.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
