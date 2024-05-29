Alas grind over rest worth it for Rondina after historic AVC romp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIREPOWER. Alas Pilipinas' Sisi Rondina celebrates a winning play against Australia in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup battle for bronze.

Initially opting out of national team duties, the explosive Sisi Rondina feels glad she made the right choice as Alas Pilipinas powers through a historic bronze in the AVC Challenge Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Good thing Sisi Rondina changed her mind.

Initially deciding to pass up on national team duties just days after a grueling finals run in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), Rondina said she’s glad the team still trusted her.

The result? A historic bronze finish for Alas Pilipinas in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup.

“I’m so thankful to the coaching staff for trusting me because I already declined to be lined up to the national team,” Rondina told reporters in Filipino after the Philippines swept Australia, 25-23, 25-15, 25-7, on Wednesday, May 29, to claim its first AVC podium finish in 63 years.

“I had chosen to rest [after the PVL finals], but it’s really a different feeling to represent the country. So when I found out who my teammates would be, I said, ‘why not try competing indoor?’ Knowing indoor international, I also doubted myself [given the high level of play]. But here we are now, we showed what Filipinos could do.”

Rondina’s fruitful stint was poetically capped off with a game-clinching cross-court hit, sending the thousands of fans at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum to loud screams of euphoria.

The PVL Most Valuable Player finished with 13 points in the bronze-medal match, and will become P200,000 richer as well after the team earned a reward from the government.

Rondina, however, will now take a rest, and possibly skip the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup to be hosted by the Philippines this July 4 to 7.

“I would opt to rest first since I was pushing myself too hard to play despite my knee issues,” said the Choco Mucho star.

“I need to rest, but it’s just a minor issue. I’ll manage it well, [I’ll still] grab whatever opportunities are given.”

Up next for Alas Pilipinas is a friendly game against a South Korean squad in early June in commemoration of the Philippines’ 126th Independence Day celebrations. – Rappler.com