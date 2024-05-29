Alas grind over rest worth it for Rondina after historic AVC romp

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Good thing Sisi Rondina changed her mind.
Initially deciding to pass up on national team duties just days after a grueling finals run in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), Rondina said she’s glad the team still trusted her.
The result? A historic bronze finish for Alas Pilipinas in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup.
“I’m so thankful to the coaching staff for trusting me because I already declined to be lined up to the national team,” Rondina told reporters in Filipino after the Philippines swept Australia, 25-23, 25-15, 25-7, on Wednesday, May 29, to claim its first AVC podium finish in 63 years.
“I had chosen to rest [after the PVL finals], but it’s really a different feeling to represent the country. So when I found out who my teammates would be, I said, ‘why not try competing indoor?’ Knowing indoor international, I also doubted myself [given the high level of play]. But here we are now, we showed what Filipinos could do.”
Rondina’s fruitful stint was poetically capped off with a game-clinching cross-court hit, sending the thousands of fans at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum to loud screams of euphoria.
The PVL Most Valuable Player finished with 13 points in the bronze-medal match, and will become P200,000 richer as well after the team earned a reward from the government.
Rondina, however, will now take a rest, and possibly skip the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup to be hosted by the Philippines this July 4 to 7.
“I would opt to rest first since I was pushing myself too hard to play despite my knee issues,” said the Choco Mucho star.
“I need to rest, but it’s just a minor issue. I’ll manage it well, [I’ll still] grab whatever opportunities are given.”
Up next for Alas Pilipinas is a friendly game against a South Korean squad in early June in commemoration of the Philippines’ 126th Independence Day celebrations. – Rappler.com
