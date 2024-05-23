AVC Challenge Cup 2024: Where to watch, buy tickets, get to venue

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Check out here all you need to know on how to watch Alas Pilipinas and the rest of the 10-team AVC Challenge Cup cast in their quest for supremacy at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – For one week, Manila will get to see 10 of Asia’s best teams as they flex their might and chemistry in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Whether or not fans can access the fabled Manila venue to cheer for Alas Pilipinas or any of the other nine squads, there are plenty of ways to catch your daily dose of international-level volleyball action.

Where to watch

Fans may be able to watch select games, including all Alas Pilipinas matches, live on One Sports on free TV, on One Sports+ on cable, and the Pilipinas Live app online anywhere in the world.

For new subscribers, Pilipinas Live is offering one week free, which is the perfect time frame to watch the AVC, before being billed P149 for one month only after the trial period ends.

How to get tickets

For those planning to watch live, tickets may be purchased at TicketMAX through this link. All games, including the coveted Alas Pilipinas matches, only require one ticket per day.

Patron tickets are priced at P750 each, lower box at P530 each, while the upper box gives the most value due to a buy one, take one promo at just P270. All tickets are subject to additional processing fees.

As is the case with most volleyball games in recent times, however, tickets are selling fast, so plan accordingly.

How to reach the venue

For those already with tickets or just planning to take their chances at the Rizal Memorial ticket booth, you may reach the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) complex housing the arena by alighting at the Vito Cruz LRT-1 station. The PSC complex should practically be visible immediately at street level.

For those using the MRT-3 first, alight at the Taft terminal station, which seamlessly connects to the EDSA LRT-1 station that will bring you to Vito Cruz.

For those using the LRT-2 first, alight at the Recto terminal station, which offers an elevated walkway (5-minute walk) to the LRT-1 Doroteo Jose station. Make sure to use the overpass first to get to the other side of the platform, which will have trains heading Vito Cruz’s way.

Jeepneys, buses, and UV Express vans traveling along Taft Avenue are also viable options and mostly pass through Vito Cruz as well.

Provincial/city transport options that lead to Cubao, Recto, Buendia/Gil Puyat, Monumento, Ortigas, Shaw Blvd, and Ayala are also useful, since those drop-off points are very near Manila’s three available train systems. – Rappler.com