Results, team standings: 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women

Check out the updated standings and results in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women hosted in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) is back in Manila for the 2024 Challenge Cup for Women, with the newly christened Alas Pilipinas being one of the 10 teams locked for battle at the fabled Rizal Memorial Coliseum from May 22 to 29.

Split into Pool A and Pool B, the 10 squads will go through a single round-robin elimination phase, with the top two teams of each side qualifying for the cross-pool semifinal, while the lower-ranked ones go through the classification stage.

The winner of the tournament will then book a ticket to the 2024 FIVB Women’s Challenger Cup, also hosted by the Philippines from July 4 to 7.

Should host Alas Pilipinas, however, book a spot in the Challenge Cup final, its foe in the gold-medal match will automatically get the Challenger Cup berth.

Here are the latest team standings and results:

(Wins-losses-points)

POOL A

Kazakhstan :: 1-0 (3)

Singapore :: 0-1 (0)

Hong Kong :: 0-0

Indonesia :: 0-0

Vietnam :: 0-0

POOL B

Philippines :: 0-0

Australia :: 0-0

Chinese Taipei :: 0-0

India :: 0-0

Iran :: 0-0

RESULTS

MAY 22

Kazakhstan def. Singapore, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17 | Kristina Belova – 15 points | Sana Anarkulova – 13 points

– Rappler.com