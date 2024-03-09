Choco Mucho’s Aduke Ogunsanya out again with another ACL injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HURT. Aduke Ogunsanya in action for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Choco Mucho middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya sustains another knee injury just months after recovering from one

MANILA, Philippines – The injury bug bit Choco Mucho middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya again as she suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in two years, the Flying Titans announced on Saturday, March 9.

Choco Mucho said the latest round of medical tests showed Ogunsanya injured her ACL and other structures in her left knee following a bad fall against the Nxled Chameleons in the PVL All-Filipino Conference last February 22.

“We are disheartened by this unfortunate development, considering Aduke had just fully recovered from her previous injury and is making a strong return,” the Flying Titans said in a statement. “We are, however, confident in her resilience and spirit to overcome this challenge once again.”

Ogunsanya also sustained a torn ACL in her right knee in July 2022 – an injury that kept her out for over a year before she returned to PVL action in November 2023 for the Second All-Filipino Conference last season.

Disaster, though, struck again for the former La Salle Lady Spikers standout as she landed awkwardly after a block attempt against Nxled.

Choco Mucho said Ogunsanya will undergo surgery and will need 9 to 12 months to recuperate.

“Management will provide Aduke with the best possible treatment and medical attention to ensure that she will be back with the team at the appropriate time, stronger than ever before,” the Flying Titans said.

Out for the rest of the PVL season, Ogunsanya joins teammate Des Cheng, who also suffered an ACL tear, on the sidelines.

Despite injuries to key players, Choco Mucho won its first three games in the All-Filipino Conference to share the lead with fellow unbeaten teams Cignal and Creamline. – Rappler.com