Choco Mucho’s Maddie Madayag hungry for more after best game since ACL tear

Choco Mucho star Maddie Madayag refuses to sit on her laurels after making the most of her first starting lineup gig since tearing her ACL way back in August 2021

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in nearly two years, Choco Mucho middle blocker Maddie Madayag entered the Flying Titans’ starting lineup in their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference against the retooled Akari Chargers – a positive sign after a lengthy recovery period from an ACL tear.

Much to new head coach Dante Alinsunurin’s delight, his rotation call paid off, as Madayag rose to the challenge to be one of Choco Mucho’s four double-digit scorers in a sweep of Akari at the jampacked Araneta Coliseum.

For her part, Madayag was also grateful to her new coach for giving her a longer leash as she finished with 11 points off 9 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace – tying teammates Kat Tolentino and Bea de Leon in the dominant win.

“I’m very happy that coach Dante gave me this opportunity for my redemption, because my recovery has been a long journey. My fall back then really hurt and I’m really happy that I finally got back this game,” she said in Filipino.

“But of course, we won’t stop with just this game, we’ll go on fighting.”

Like Madayag, Alinsunurin is by no means satisfied with what the Flying Titans have shown so far and says they have quite a long way to go in their quest for a maiden podium finish in the PVL.

“In percentages, I think we’re just around 60 to 70%,” he said in Filipino. “Of course, we still need to polish the things we want to execute inside the court. I’m seeing glimpses of that now gradually, but of course, we still have different foes to study and adjust to.”

“We’re not yet there especially since we have to adapt to the new system,” Madayag added. “I feel we still have a lot to learn and apply to ourselves. Not just me, the team is also not yet at 100%. We still have a lot more to show.”

Madayag and the rest of Choco Mucho can get some winning momentum going as they next face the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday, February 9, 6:30 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. – Rappler.com