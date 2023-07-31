Emotional Alyssa Valdez grateful to play again after injury setback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez says there are ‘more reasons, more inspiration to be good for the next conference’ after highlighting her comeback with a PVL award

MANILA, Philippines — An emotional Alyssa Valdez wrapped up her 2023 PVL Invitational Conference grateful that she bounced back from a knee injury that sidelined her for about seven months.

Even more notable, Valdez bagged the conference’s second Best Outside Spiker on the day the Creamline Cool Smashers settled for a runner-up finish against Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze in the knockout finale.

“I didn’t expect that I would get an award, it was really because of my teammates, their support was tremendous… I think I wouldn’t be able to overcome this thing, these challenges if not for them and my coaches,” Valdez said after the game.

“Winning the award wasn’t in my expectations but I’m grateful, more reasons, more inspiration to be good for the next conference but it’s really because of [my teammates] that’s why I got one,” she added.

“Everyone in our team deserves it.”

Valdez, though, did not play during the fourth and fifth sets, an important stretch that ended with Kurashiki claiming the 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 win.

The volleyball superstar ended the game with 6 attack points through three sets played.

She also had a visible limp during the awarding ceremonies after the game, but allayed concerns that it may signal a more severe injury.

“I think it’s a part of the journey of being able to play again, after every injury there will be hiccups and challenges so on the brighter side, I still can walk and play,” said Valdez.

“I just need to focus on improving and strengthening.” – Rappler.com