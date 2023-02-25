Alyssa Valdez undergoes knee procedure, remains out indefinitely for Creamline

CORNERSTONE. Longtime Creamline star Alyssa Valdez helps tow the Cool Smashers to another win at the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

Alyssa Valdez undergoes an unspecified right knee procedure as she continues to sit out Creamline's games at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – PVL superstar spiker Alyssa Valdez remains out indefinitely for the Creamline Cool Smashers after undergoing an unspecified right knee procedure, the team announced on Saturday, February 25.

“Alyssa underwent a procedure recently that will help her recover faster and come back stronger,” the statement read.

“We will ensure that she continues to receive the best possible care and treatment. We want to thank everyone for the prayers and the concern. She will be back soon enough.”

Valdez has been out of commission ever since injuring her right knee in the bronze medal match of the 2022 Reinforced Conference last December 6, 2022.

Both Valdez and Creamline have remained careful in wording their intermittent updates since then, and no one from the Cool Smashers’ camp has provided a definite timeline for her return.

However, Valdez sitting out the entirety of the 2023 All-Filipino Conference is a likely possibility despite not needing outright surgery to speed up the healing process.

So far, Creamline has done extremely well despite the absence of the three-time PVL MVP and is currently locked in a three-way tie at the first spot with Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics.

In Valdez’s absence, a handful of the Cool Smashers’ other stars have stepped up, most notably Michele Gumabao. – Rappler.com