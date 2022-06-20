Japan, Taiwan teams join PVL Invitationals

LOCAL CREW. The Creamline Cool Smashers and six other local teams will vie for the four semifinals berths in the PVL Invitationals.

MANILA, Philippines – Two foreign teams bring their act to the Philippines as they duke it out with the best local squads in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, which comes off the wraps on July 2.

Kobe Shinwa Women’s University from Japan and Taipei King Whales from Taiwan will see action in the PVL Invitationals, although they will come in late as they start their campaigns in the semifinals.

It is not the first time Kobe Shinwa Women’s University will compete in the country as it topped the Invitational Cup of the Philippine Superliga in 2017.

Seven local teams will vie for the four semifinals berths in a round robin elimination led by Open Conference champions Creamline Cool Smashers.

Finishing second to the Cool Masters in the Open Conference, the Petro Gazz Angels will also participate in the Invitationals alongside the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, Cignal HD Spikers, Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Army Black Mamba Troopers, and PLDT High Speed Hitters.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and Balipure Water Defenders begged off from the mid-season tournament.

After the eliminations, the top four teams will advance to the next round, where the Japan and Taiwan teams will launch their respective bids in another single round format.

All squads will be ranked using the FIVB Ranking System, with the top four moving to the next phase.

“It is our continuing commitment to raise the level of local volleyball and the presence of the Japan and Taiwan squads will surely help toughen up the competition and improve the quality of play,” said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

The PVL will take a break in the middle of the semifinals from July 11 to August 20 to give way to the training of the Philippine women’s volleyball team in preparation for the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2022 slated from August 21 to 28. – Rappler.com