Justine Jazareno leaves La Salle, joins teammate Fifi Sharma in Akari

Another La Salle women's volleyball standout leaves the Lady Spikers nest as star libero Justine Jazareno joins teammate Fifi Sharma in the PVL's reloading Akari Chargers

MANILA, Philippines – Another La Salle volleyball standout tests the professional league waters as libero Justine Jazareno signs with the reloading Akari Chargers on Thursday, September 21, joining middle blocker teammate Fifi Sharma.

The 23-year-old defensive ace is coming off a stellar UAAP Season 85 campaign with the Lady Spikers and was a strong contender for the Best Libero award eventually won by new UST captain Detdet Pepito.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Akari Chargers, and I’m looking forward to more bonding and learning from the team,” Jazareno said in Filipino.

With former Akari liberos Dani Ravena and Rachel Jorvina moving to Akari’s new PVL expansion team NXLed, Jazareno will have plenty of opportunities to show off her skills alongside national team anchor Bang Pineda by the time the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference rolls along.

“In my first training with the team, I felt nervous and at the same time, excited, and I felt that I wouldn’t get lost even in a new team. I’ve adjusted well because they really welcomed me,” Jazareno said.

Her move, unfortunately for La Salle, is another blow to its title contention bid in UAAP Season 86, as the Lady Spikers already lost Best Outside Hitter Jolina dela Cruz and Finals MVP Mars Alba to graduation on top of Sharma signing with Akari in the middle of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

Despite forgoing her two remaining collegiate years, Jazareno is nothing but grateful for the Lady Spikers and legendary head coach Ramil de Jesus for all the experience she got as part of the vaunted program.

“I’m really so honored to have trained under coach Ramil. His system has really stuck with me. I think this change of environment will really give me additional knowledge and understanding of volleyball,” she continued.

La Salle’s libero duties will now be turned over to incoming sophomore Lyka May de Leon, incoming rookie Gillianna Torres, and converted spiker Marite Espina. The offense, meanwhile, will still be led by reigning rookie MVP Angel Canino and fast-rising opposite Shevana Laput. – Rappler.com