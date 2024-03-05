Shining bright: Capital1 earns first-ever PVL win; Akari nabs breakthrough after bad start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PVL newcomer Capital1 scores its first-ever win at fellow neophyte Strong Group's expense, while Faith Nisperos-less Akari makes quick work of Farm Fresh to also nab its first conference victory

MANILA, Philippines – A new dawn is breaking for PVL neophyte Capital1 as the energized Solar Spikers nabbed their first ever franchise win following a four-set conquest of fellow newcomer Strong Group Athletics, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, on Tuesday, March 5.

Jorelle Singh helped gift legendary head coach Roger Gorayeb his first win since breaking a two-year PVL hiatus with a game-high scoring output of 13 points on 12 attacks and 1 block, while pro league rookie Ja Lana scored 8 in just two sets played.

“The passion I was looking from my players is not yet 100% there, but I’m still starting to see it,” the amiable mentor said in Filipino, as his new team rose to a 1-2 record.

“I’m giving everybody a chance to play. Let’s be real, 80 to 90% of my players were those not resigned by their old teams. They’re supposed to be out of a job if not for Capital1. I’m just feeling them all out and reminding them that this is their opportunity to show off.”

Meanwhile, the Akari Chargers likewise broke through in the 2024 All-Filipino Conference with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 beatdown of the Farm Fresh Foxies for a 1-2 slate, led by 16 points from star recruit Grethcel Soltones, 14 from opposite hitter Eli Soyud, and 16 excellent sets from captain Mich Cobb.

Following a 0-2 start despite having a loaded roster featuring new additions Soltones and Celine Domingo, new head coach Raffy Mosuela stressed the importance of building chemistry, and was glad to finally see it show in the Chargers’ third game.

“I didn’t stop telling them to keep up their connection,” he said in Filipino. “After the second game, all our trainings were focused on connections in attacking and [passing from] receiver to setter.”

“I’m happy that we found our connection and that someone new like me didn’t find it hard to jell with them,” Soltones added in Filipino. “I just keep reminding my teammates to not lose focus, since once we start to get distracted, that’s when our teamwork starts to break down.”

Akari star spiker Faith Nisperos sat out the game due to illness, as fellow hitter Trisha Genesis also did not suit up due to an arm injury.

Over at the losing sides, Mary Joy Onofre paced Strong Group’s third straight loss with 12 points, while Trisha Tubu scored 10 as Farm Fresh fell to a 1-2 record. – Rappler.com