F2 braces for uphill PVL conference climb after Kianna Dy knee surgery

PVL contender F2 starts the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference with a roster shuffling act as it figures out how to win without injured star spiker Kianna Dy

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics heads to the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference with a cloud of uncertainty as its top scoring option Kianna Dy continues to sit on the shelf with a right knee injury.

Cargo Movers head coach Regine Diego shared at the kickoff press conference on Wednesday, October 11, that the former La Salle standout opted to have surgery on her patella, but respectfully declined to go into specifics of the operation nor the targeted date of her return.

“Kianna’s surgery was not for her ACL, and we’re taking it day by day,” she said in Filipino. “Let’s see if she can play this conference. Let’s all just watch out.”

Dy has been out of action since July 20, when F2 rival Creamline eked out a thrilling five-set win in the 2023 Invitational Conference round-robin semifinals, marking the first of the Cargo Movers’ three straight losses that eliminated them from title contention.

Although F2 salvaged its campaign with its first-ever bronze medal finish in the PVL, Dy’s absence was definitely a major roadblock to its loftier goals, and the uphill climb will likely continue through the new conference as it searches for able-bodied replacements at the opposite spiker position.

Diego, however, is keeping an optimistic outlook despite this new challenge in her budding coaching career.

“Of course, everyone is pressured to win,” continued the league’s first female head coach. “What we can do is do our best every day and our goal is still to win the championship like every other team.”

“We have to go through a lot of games to achieve that, but we’re just gonna do our best, and let’s see.”

Alongside natural opposite hitters Jovelyn Fernandez and Chinnie Arroyo, F2 still has a wealth of wing spikers at its disposal for a possible role conversion like former MVP Myla Pablo and fan-favorite Ara Galang, among others.

“The chemistry is nice, but not yet in full force,” Diego continued. “Hopefully, their play gets better throughout the games and we improve every game.”

“Win or lose, we learn. That’s the mindset we’ll stick to.” – Rappler.com