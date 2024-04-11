Cruise control: Eya Laure credits solid Chery support system after 4th straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chery Tiggo, once the brunt of criticism after a plodding start in the 2024 PVL season, now rises as the league's hottest team after sweeps against champion Creamline and contender Cignal

MANILA, Philippines—Early in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers were thrust into a heated spotlight after they dropped to a 2-2 record following a stunning sweep loss to massive underdog Farm Fresh Foxies.

Since that fateful encounter, the loaded contenders have rebounded hard, winning four straight games, including eye-opening sweeps against champion Creamline and contender Cignal.

Young star spiker Eya Laure, who led the 26-24, 25-20, 26-24 stunner over the HD Spikers with 16 points, highlighted her teammates’ strong support over one another as the key difference in their massive turnaround with the semifinals nearing by the day.

“It’s really a great thing that we’re helping one another. Some of us fall, but we pull one another right back up,” Laure said in Filipino after the Thursday, April 11 win. “That’s a really good thing, especially near the end of games and sets.”

“Someone always reminds us on what we need to do, what we need to resolve so it won’t happen again. It’s a big factor that may seem small. We tap teammates who make mistakes and reassure them that it’s okay. Morale never falls that way.”

Sure enough, that solid camaraderie showed itself in full force Thursday night, as every player who subbed in was in top form, including the likes of EJ Laure (13 points, 13 digs, 11 receptions off bench), Ara Galang (11 points), and former MVP Mylene Paat (5 points off bench).

It was a far cry from the Chery Tiggo team that looked utterly lost against Farm Fresh, a team full of youngsters compared to the Crossovers’ star-studded veteran cast.

Laure hopes that this red-hot streak continues as Chery Tiggo firms up its semifinal bid with three remaining games in the elimination round against tough PLDT, resurgent Akari, and upstart Galeries Tower, in that order.

“Every day is a work in progress. It’s a big thing that the coaches are always there who never tire from teaching us techniques,” she continued.

“The guidance is a big thing. It’s still a work in progress regarding our jelling inside and outside the court.” – Rappler.com