High-flyers club: Rondina gushes on being Brownlee’s volleyball idol after PVL visit

Gilas Pilipinas superstar Justin Brownlee makes a rare PVL visit, just in time to watch his volleyball idol, Choco Mucho MVP Sisi Rondina, continue her dominating ways

MANILA, Philippines – High-flyers collided in a rare interaction as Gilas Pilipinas superstar Justin Brownlee paid a visit at the PhilSports Arena to watch Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP Sisi Rondina and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, March 14.

Brownlee, also Barangay Ginebra’s resident import in the PBA, surely picked a great day to watch his self-confessed volleyball idol, as an in-form Rondina erupted for 23 points in a stunning 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 rout of the once-unbeaten Cignal HD Spikers.

After the game, Brownlee even waited specifically to meet his idol, and the two briefly exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before Rondina headed to the postgame press conference.

“I don’t really have a favorite team, but I do have a favorite player, Sisi Rondina,” said Brownlee. “I haven’t really got a chance to see her play in a while so I think, just coming to see her play, it would be nice.”

“Man, she’s amazing. The explosiveness, the ball placement, you know, it seemed like every time she spikes it, she can get a point,” continued Brownlee, who had been watching Rondina since her Petron days around 2018. “This match she was being dominant, so it’s very exciting to see that.”

The Choco Mucho ace returned the praise in kind, saying it’s an honor to be the Philippine basketball icon’s favorite player.

“Knowing him as one of the players here in the Philippines whom young ones look up to, I’m just grateful,” she said in Filipino.

“It boosts my confidence and it feels nice because he’s also my idol. He also jumps really high with his dunks and other acrobatic moves.”

Rondina and Brownlee, both in the prime of their sporting careers, are certainly players worthy of emulation for every kid dreaming to make it big in either volleyball, basketball, or just sports in general.

With both superstars carrying great attitudes and even better skills, Philippine sports couldn’t be luckier to have them flying the flag today and in the near future. – Rappler.com