Creamline cruises to 1st PVL semis spot off statement sweep of streaking PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers barged into the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference in convincing fashion after snapping the PLDT High Speed Hitters’ four-game winning streak in an emphatic 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 sweep at the jampacked PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, March 7.

Former Finals MVP Ced Domingo led the team’s consistently balanced effort in the breakaway third set, uncorking 7 of her 17 points in the defining frame on a superb 15-of-18 attack clip, while two-time MVP Tots Carlos topscored with 18 points on 15 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block.

Following two tight set wins against a very game PLDT squad, Creamline quickly blew the game open with a 4-0 start in the third, ballooning to an 8-3 separation at the first technical timeout off a Domingo quick attacks.

Star setter Jia de Guzman, who eventually finished with 20 excellent sets, then correctly identified Domingo’s hot hands to tear apart PLDT’s middles down the stretch as Creamline peaked with an 8-point lead, 20-12, and never looked back.

“We’re happy we entered the semifinals. Hopefully, we still improve our next games, especially in the semifinals. We’re back to zero at that point. I’m thankful we were able to get in,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino as his team rose to a 6-1 record still in solo first place.

Resurgent spiker Mich Morente paced the loss that sent PLDT down to a 4-2 slate with 12 points off 7 attacks, a game-high 4 blocks, and 1 ace, while Mika Reyes added 11 points, all off attacks.

Creamline wraps up its elimination round game on Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 pm, against the Akari Chargers in the league’s only out-of-town game at the San Agustin Gym in Iloilo City.

PLDT, meanwhile, looks to vent its ire on sister team Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday, March 11, 6:30 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. – Rappler.com