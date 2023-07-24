Kurashiki stays unbeaten; PLDT wallops Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP SCORER. Kurashiki's Asaka Tamaru goes for a spike against Cignal.

Japanese guest team Kurashiki Ablaze and the PLDT High Speed Hitters claim much-needed wins in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese guest team Kurashiki Ablaze made quick work of the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23, to improve to a 2-0 record in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena on Monday, July 24.

Asaka Tamaru scored a game-high 16 points, built on 15 attacks and a rejection, while Saya Taniguchi added 11 markers.

“We felt that Cignal was a formidable team, so our focus was on defense,” head coach Hideo Suzuki said through an interpreter after the game.

The Japanese third division club team trailed by five, 13-8, in the closing set, before uncorking six straight points to overtake their hapless opponents, 14-13.

Down 20-17, Cignal was able to knot the game at 22-all, scoring off a misreceive by the foreign side.

However, Saki Tanabe nailed consecutive off-the-block kills to bring them to match point, 24-23, before Cignal HD’s Jacqueline Acuña fell short of the net to end the game after 84 minutes of gameplay.

Ces Molina topped Cignal in scoring with 12 attacks, while Rachel Daquis missed the whole third set to end up with 5 points.

Libero Jheck Dionela missed the game due to an ankle injury as the HD Spikers fell to the brink of missing the championship game with a 1-3 slate.

PLDT sweeps Vietnamese

The PLDT High Speed Hitters thumped the Vietnamese squad Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh in the nightcap, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23.

Royse Tubino and Fiola Ceballos combined for 22 points as the High Speed Hitters improved to a 2-2 record.

Libero Kath Arado posted 21 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions for PLDT.

On the other hand, Huong Nguyen and Xuan Le emerged as the guest team’s double-digit scorers, totaling 26 markers as the team sank to a 0-2 card.

PLDT almost blew a 24-19 lead when it let its opponent score four consecutive points to come within 24-23, before Rachel Austero put the game away with a quick.

“We are happy that we were able to achieve what we planned,” shared High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort.

“We are happy with our bench players that stepped up.” – Rappler.com