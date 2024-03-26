MVP Carlos erupts for PVL local-high 38 in Creamline 5-set stunner over Cignal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THE BEST. Creamline spiker Tots Carlos attempts an attack over the Cignal defense in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

Three-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos turns in an all-time local player performance with a career-high 38 points as Creamline rises from two sets down to stun mighty Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – From two sets and four match points down, Creamline displayed the heart of a mighty champion and completed a stunning five-set reversal of gutsy Cignal, 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14, on Tuesday, March 26, to cap off the pre-Holy Week PVL stretch.

Three-time MVP Tots Carlos, just a month removed from a career-high 31-point effort, blasted the record books with a new high-water mark of 38 points off 35 attacks and 3 blocks as the defending champion Cool Smashers took a 6-1 solo standings lead in the 2024 All-Filipino Conference.

Kyle Negrito orchestrated the comeback offense with 35 excellent sets while former MVP Jema Galanza scored 14 to go with 30 of Creamline’s staggering 100 excellent digs.

“I’m grateful that there’s an opportunity like this, but we keep on repeating that no matter who reaches 38 points, or 55, we have no problem as long as we win. Our number one priority is the team,” said Carlos, who is now the PVL’s No. 2 single-game scorer after import Priscilla Rivera’s 44 for Akari.

“If Jema hit 55, that’s no problem, we’re all happy. Honestly, we just follow coach and we just enjoy when we play.”

Veteran hitter Jovelyn Gonzaga went down swinging in the heartbreaking loss with 22 points, 21 excellent digs, and 16 excellent receptions as Cignal dropped to a 4-2 slate.

Former MVP Ces Molina and Rose Doria each scored 19, while Dawn Macandili-Catindig tallied 33 excellent digs.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo pushed its winning streak to three straight for a 5-2 record as it bucked a first-set loss to Nxled to win in four, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20.

Former PVL MVP Mylene Paat had her best game of the conference with a team-high 15 points, while Eya Laure scored 12 with a game-high 4 blocks. Surging setter Alina Bicar tallied 17 excellent sets and 13 excellent digs as Jen Nierva shored up the defense with 20 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Lastly, Petro Gazz kept pace of the league leaders at 5-2 with a dominant bounce-back win at upstart Capital1’s expense, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14, as Brooke Van Sickle led the way with 19 points. – Rappler.com