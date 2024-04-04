Lesson learned: Cignal rebounds from huge PVL collapse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Over a week since suffering an embarrassing collapse, the Cignal HD Spikers left no stone unturned this time to get a much-needed win and keep themselves in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference playoff race.

Jov Gonzaga, needing to step up as a vocal leader for the HD Spikers, came through and made sure there wouldn’t be a repeat of their stunning five-set loss to Creamline where they blew a two-sets-to-none advantage.

“I think one of the challenges in the game is how to maintain the lead and I was proud of the team on how they committed themselves to perform at their best,” said head coach Shaq delos Santos after Cignal swept the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15, on Thursday, April 4, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

“I was in awe of the leadership of Jov, we could hear how she communicated inside the court,” he added.

Gonzaga delivered 17 points, 10 excellent digs, and 7 excellent receptions as Cignal joined Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo at joint fourth with a 5-2 record.

But they remain closely behind Choco Mucho, PLDT, and Creamline – all locked in a three-way logjam on top at 6-1.

With Gonzaga teaming up with former PVL Conference MVP Ces Molina and Vanie Gandler, the trio combined for 38 points against the Foxies as the HD Spikers took each set by double digits.

Setter Gel Cayuna finished with 18 excellent sets, along with 5 markers.

According to Gonzaga, former teammate Rachel Anne Daquis usually took up the more pronounced role of barking out instructions, but with the latter gone, the ‘Bionic Ilongga’ had to fill in the shoes.

“Since we’ve been playing for quite some time now, we need to step up since we need to meet our goals for this season,” said Gonzaga, a sergeant in the Philippine Army.

“I need to embrace the responsibility to lighten the load of our coaching staff, who juggle on and off the court problems,” she continued.

Up next for Cignal are Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, and PLDT, as the playoff race heats up.

On the losing side, Chinnie Arroyo had 8 points, while Trisha Tubu was held to 6 as the Foxies fell to 2-5.

In the second game, Ivy Lacsina unleashed 16 points in the Nxled Chameleons’ 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 win against hapless Strong Group Athletics.

Both teams are far behind in the playoff push as the Chameleons claimed their second win against five losses, while Strong Group is dead last at 0-7.

Dolly Versoza topped Strong Group’s scoring column with 12, as the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

“We prepared extensively for this game, putting in the work as part of our preparation for our upcoming matches against strong teams,” said Lacsina. “It’s crucial for us to boost the team’s morale.” – Rappler.com