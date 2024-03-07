Undefeated Creamline, Cignal share early top spot in PVL All-Filipino tilt

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dominant PVL squads Creamline and Cignal stretch out their rotations in respective sweeps of winless Galeries Tower and Nxled to share the No. 1 spot in the 2024 All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Defending PVL All-Filipino champion Creamline found little trouble in keeping its 2024 conference record immaculate, sweeping winless Galeries Tower, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday, March 7.

Kyle Negrito welcomed all Cool Smashers to her playmaking party at the PhilSports Arena, as she tallied 18 excellent sets to spark the balanced attack and help Creamline rise to a 3-0 record in the early goings of the conference.

Super sub Michele Gumabao led all attackers with 10 points off the bench, while MVPs Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez score 9 and 8, respectively, in just two sets played.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers followed right behind Creamline in taking a standings lead at 3-0 after routing the winless Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.

Three-time PVL Best Setter Gel Cayuna erupted for 20 excellent sets and 5 points in just three sets, while former MVP Ces Molina topscored with 14 on 11 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace.

Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos was pleased with the positives in his team’s win but likewise rued a frustrating endgame stretch where the HD Spikers allowed an 11-1 garbage-time Nxled run after already leading 23-10.

“I’m feeling mixed emotions,” he said in Filipino. “To be honest, the team had a really good performance, especially the starting six. We just got shaky when we shuffled the rotations in the end.”

Creamline mentor Sherwin Meneses, on the other hand, had nothing but passing marks across the board for the way his bench played in the blowout win against Galeries.

“The rotation was fine. Every game, against any opponent, my entire rotation is capable of stepping up,” he said in Filipino. “They just have to always be ready when their numbers are called.”

Alyssa Eroa paced the Highrisers’ descent down a 0-3 record with 17 excellent digs, complemented by a team-high 11 points from Ysa Jimenez.

Nxled, meanwhile, got a late spark from Jho Maraguinot, who led the losing cause down a similar 0-3 slate with 11 points.

Star recruit Ivy Lacsina added 8 points before exiting the rest of the third set after captain Dani Ravena crashed on her left knee, further complicating a rocky start to the conference fresh off a right knee injury recovery. – Rappler.com