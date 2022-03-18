For ‘rebirth:’ Rachel Anne Daquis reverts to old No. 3 to prove she can still play

REVAMPED. Rachel Anne Daquis and the Cignal HD Spikers spoil the PVL title defense debut of the undermanned Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Rachel Anne Daquis seeks a change of pace with the revamped Cignal HD Spikers after bottoming out to last place in the 2021 PVL Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Rachel Anne Daquis put out a vintage performance in her first game of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference as the Cignal HD Spikers put the league on notice with a four-set win over the defending champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

The 34-year-old, flanked by new team acquisitions Ces Molina and Ria Meneses, steered the team to victory off 14 points with 4 blocks. The veteran certainly looked like the Daquis of old, and her number change from 13 to her old number 3 may have something to do with it.

“Rebirth,” she quickly said when asked about the number change after the game.

“My career back in FEU was great when I wore the number 3,” she continued in Filipino. “Actually, the number 13 is also lucky, but I just reverted so I can feel the younger Rachel, and feel I can still play.”

Daquis, who last wore her old number in the Philippine Super Liga (PSL) six years ago, certainly needed a change of pace after Cignal bottomed out to last place with a 1-8 record at the 2021 Open Conference bubble in Ilocos Norte.

Now that the HD Spikers are led with a lot more star power in the ex-Petro Gazz duo of Molina and Meneses, and former BaliPure standout Graze Bombita, Daquis is more than ready to fulfill her captain’s role once more.

Head coach Shaq delos Santos couldn’t be prouder, of course, with his ward.

“You can really see it in her game. Knowing her, her game is really still in prime,” he said in Filipino.

“Age is just a number,” Daquis chimed in.

“Yeah, we just need her to stay prepared and ready,” Delos Santos continued. “I pray I can always balance out my players with my coaching staff because it’s really not easy.”

Cignal now hopes to make another loud statement win against the powerhouse newcomer F2 Cargo Movers on Sunday, March 20, 3 pm.