Royse Tubino joins Choco Mucho, boosts team bid for breakthrough PVL title

VETERAN. Royse Tubino in action for the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the PVL.

Choco Mucho adds veteran outside hitter Royse Tubino as it continues its roster revamp ahead of the 2024 PVL season

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho added another scoring threat in its bid to capture a maiden championship in the PVL.

The Flying Titans announced the addition of veteran outside hitter Royse Tubino on Monday, January 15, as they continued their roster revamp ahead of the 2024 season.

After one season with PLDT, Tubino joins other new Choco Mucho recruits Mean Mendrez, Mars Alba, and Bia General.

Tubino provides a wealth of experience, having played for numerous teams, including Cignal, Philippine Army, Cagayan Valley, and Sta. Lucia.

A three-time NCAA champion with Perpetual, Tubino beefs up the Flying Titans’ rotation of wing hitters featuring Mendrez, Sisi Rondina, Isa Molde, and Des Cheng.

Choco Mucho enters the new season with high hopes after reaching the PVL finals for the first time last year, falling short of the Second All-Filipino Conference crown at the hands of sister team Creamline.

With hopes of breaking through, the Flying Titans parted ways with longtime players Bea de Leon, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and Caitlyn Viray, and brought in their new recruits. – Rappler.com